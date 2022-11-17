Yorkshire: ECB disciplinary listening to delayed to 2023

The charges followed allegations made by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq

Disciplinary proceedings over charges relating to racism allegations at Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been delayed until next year.

A hearing into the charges faced by Yorkshire and seven individuals was due to begin on 28 November.

Earlier this month it was decided the hearing would be held in public.

However, appeals against the decision to hold the hearing in public will have to be heard first, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced.

As well as Yorkshire, former England internationals Michael Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Gary Ballance, ex-Scotland international John Blain, and former Yorkshire coaches Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah have been charged by the ECB.

The ECB said “appeals have been filed by a number of the respondents” following the decision taken by its Cricket Disciplinary Commission panel – the Commission usually operates in private.

“The appeals now need to be…