Yorkshire: Ex-players discovered to have used racist language handed fines and bans

Six ex-Yorkshire players found to have used racist language at the county have been sanctioned with fines and bans by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Gale, John Blain and Richard Pyrah were all found to have used racist slurs during their time at Yorkshire by a CDC panel in March.

The charges stemmed from claims made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

All six have been fined sums of between £2,500-£6,000.

Ex-England pair Ballance and Bresnan have been handed playing suspensions, while former captain and coach Gale and all-rounder Richard Pyrah have been given coaching bans.

However, any suspensions will only have to be served if those sanctioned return to ECB-regulated cricket.

Ballance retired from playing in April, Bresnan in January 2022, Gale in 2016, Pyrah in 2015, Hoggard in 2013 and Scotland’s Blain’s last top-level match was in 2010.

