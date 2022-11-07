Yorkshire: Former chairman Roger Hutton won’t participate in racism hearings

Yorkshire has been in the spotlight since Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of racism at the club were detailed in September 2020

Ex-Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton says he will not take part in disciplinary proceedings over charges resulting from racism allegations at the county.

He said it is because the process is “unfair” and he lacks “confidence” in the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The ECB’s Discipline Commission said the hearings will take place in public from 28 November.

Yorkshire and seven individuals have been charged as a result of accusations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq first detailed the allegations in September 2020, saying racism at the club had left him feeling suicidal.

The Cricket Disciplinary Commission usually operates in private but the ECB announced earlier this month that proceedings will take place in public – though parties involved have the right to appeal this decision.

In a letter to Yorkshire, which has been seen by the BBC, Hutton said he was…