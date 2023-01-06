Yorkshire: Lord Patel to step down as chair in March

Lord Patel has announced he will step down as Yorkshire chair at the club’s next annual general meeting in March.

Patel, 62, was appointed in November 2021 after Roger Hutton resigned over the club’s response to the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq said in 2020 that abuse at the club had left him close to taking his own life.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work for such a prestigious organisation,” said Patel.

Patel has overseen extensive changes at Yorkshire after taking over amid the fallout from Rafiq’s allegations and widespread criticism of how the club handled the case.

An independent whistleblowing hotline for victims of discrimination has been opened and structural reforms at the club have meant Headingley can now host internationals again.

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon, head coach Andrew Gale and all members of the coaching staff were among 16 people to leave Yorkshire under the new regime in December 2021.

