Yorkshire racism case: Andrew Gale won’t interact with disciplinary course of

Andrew Gale was Azeem Rafiq’s team-mate at Yorkshire

Former Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale will not engage with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s disciplinary process after being charged following racism allegations at the club.

Abuse allegations surfaced in September 2020 when ex-player Azeem Rafiq said discrimination made him feel suicidal.

Gale won an unfair dismissal claim against Yorkshire in June after being sacked by the club last year.

The 38-year-old denied all allegations in a statement on Wednesday.

“I was very disappointed when Azeem’s original allegations were first brought to my attention,” Gale said in his first statement since being dismissed by the club.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I deny each and every allegation that Azeem raised with YCCC and then via the ECB suggesting that I have used racist language and bullied Azeem.”

Earlier in June, English cricket’s governing body said charges had been brought against “a number of individuals” following the racism…