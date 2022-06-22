Yorkshire racism case: ECB investigation ‘deeply disappointing’ – Roger Hutton

Headingley – Yorkshire’s home ground – will host this week’s third Test between England and New Zealand

Former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has criticised the England and Wales Cricket Board’s “deeply disappointing” handling of the club’s racism scandal.

But Hutton said the process had been “poor” and questioned its independence.

The former chairman said he was dismayed the ECB’s own conduct during the affair had not been investigated.

The ECB declined to comment.

Last week, the governing body said it had completed what it called a “thorough and complex” investigation.

Details of racial abuse at Yorkshire first surfaced in September 2020 when former player Azeem Rafiq said discrimination left him feeling suicidal.

Yorkshire launched “a formal investigation” in response and, a year later, an independent panel upheld seven of the 43 allegations made by Rafiq.

However, the panel’s report was not published and no player, employee or executive faced disciplinary action as a result of its…