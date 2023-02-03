Yorkshire racism hearings: Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain pull out of ECB course of

Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain were among seven individuals charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board

Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain have withdrawn from the disciplinary process relating to allegations of historical racism at Yorkshire.

The three were among seven individuals, along with Yorkshire, charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.

They join former Yorkshire captain and head coach Andrew Gale in withdrawing.

BBC Sport understands that Hoggard, Bresnan and Blain do not believe they will get a fair hearing.

The ECB’s Cricket Disciplinary Commission (CDC) will hear the charges in March.

The hearings are due to take place in public, a first for the CDC, following a request from Rafiq. The proceedings were delayed until this year after “a number of the respondents” appealed against the decision to hold them in public, but those appeals were all dismissed.

Gale opted out of the process in June and following…