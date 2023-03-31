Yorkshire racism listening to: Azeem Rafiq feels ‘vindicated’ and has ‘closure’ after verdict delivered

The hearing was closure for me – Rafiq

Azeem Rafiq says he feels “vindicated” and has “closure” after a hearing into his allegations of racism at Yorkshire delivered its verdict.

A Cricket Discipline Commission panel found charges had been proved against five former players of bringing the game into disrepute through their use of racist and/or discriminatory language.

However, ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared “on the balance of probabilities” of using racist language towards his former team-mate Rafiq.

Yorkshire previously accepted four amended charges while former England batter Gary Ballance also previously admitted the charge against him.

“I feel vindicated,” Rafiq told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

“Seven out of the eight charges have been upheld and, most importantly, one of the main reasons I spoke out was to highlight the wider problems across the game and the institutional racism at YCCC.

“I think that’s been proven over and over again.”

He added: “I’ve been pushed…