Yorkshire racism listening to: Cricket awaits judgement in divisive episode

Azeem Rafiq arrives at the hearing on Tuesday

Never before has a judgement of the Cricket Discipline Commission carried such significance – as one of the most divisive and damaging episodes the English game has seen approaches a conclusion.

During the week of proceedings at the International Arbitration Centre on London’s Fleet Street, former player Azeem Rafiq, the key witness in the Yorkshire racism scandal, said speaking out about discrimination meant “your life and career can be destroyed”.

Defendant Michael Vaughan’s lawyer used similarly stark language when describing how, for his client, “the shape of his life to come and his livelihood is at stake”. Former England and Yorkshire captain Vaughan denies a charge of using racist language.

The CDC’s sanction of suspension is irrelevant to defendants who are former players, as all but one of the seven individuals charged are. The other, Gary Ballance, accepted his charge but now plays outside the authority of the CDC in Zimbabwe.

The…