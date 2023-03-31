Yorkshire racism listening to: ‘Divisive hearings distracted from racism concern’

The hearing was closure for me – Rafiq

Perhaps there is now the opportunity to tackle the issue at hand.

Eighteen months after Azeem Rafiq told MPs that English cricket is “institutionally racist”, a verdict on charges brought about in relation to Rafiq’s experiences at Yorkshire has been delivered.

For various reasons, not least the lengthy period of time taken to get to this point, the Cricket Disciplinary Commission hearing effectively became the public trial of English cricket’s racism issue.

In reality, it descended into a circus of claim and counter-claim, non-cooperation and questions over the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) simultaneous role as regulator and investigator.

That is not to say a disciplinary process is not without merit. Victims and alleged victims should be given the opportunity at justice, the accused a chance to defend themselves, wrongdoing punished.

But, in this instance, the protracted battle has only deepened division. Social media bile, newspapers,…