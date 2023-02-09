Yorkshire racism scandal: Course of not ‘open, truthful or clear’ says ex-bowling coach Richard Pyrah

Richard Pyrah played for Yorkshire between 2001 and 2015 before joining the coaching staff

Former bowling coach Richard Pyrah says the process relating to allegations of historical racism at Yorkshire has not been “open, fair or transparent”.

They were charged with bringing the game into disrepute after allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Pyrah said the process has been “badly handled” and the allegations “not appropriately challenged”.

“Everyone at Yorkshire was treated as culpable without the allegations being properly investigated,” said Pyrah, who also had a 12-year playing career at the county until 2015.

Only former England captain Michael Vaughan is set to appear at a public hearing in London in March after Pyrah, plus ex-Yorkshire players Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and John Blain withdrew earlier this month.

Former head coach Andrew Gale said in June he would not take part, while ex-England batter Gary Ballance admitted liability in response to his charge and will…