Yorkshire racism scandal: ECB recommends £500,000 advantageous and factors deductions

Azeem Rafiq first detailed allegations of racism at Yorkshire in September 2020

The England and Wales Cricket Board has recommended Yorkshire are fined £500,000 and deducted points across all formats for their handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Former Yorkshire player Rafiq said English cricket was “institutionally racist”, and racist language was used “constantly” at the club.

Yorkshire previously admitted four amended charges.

The Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) will announce sanctions “soon”.

The recommendations came on the day a long-awaited independent report found racism, sexism, classism and elitism are “widespread” in English and Welsh cricket.

The recommendation of a £500,000 fine was broken down in relation to each charge – £100,000 for the mishandling of Rafiq’s case, £100,000 for the deletion and destruction of data, £150,000 for not taking action relating to racist behaviour, and £150,000 for the systemic use of racist language over a prolonged period at…