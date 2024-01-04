Yorkshire racism scandal: MP says return to membership for Colin Graves can be a “catastrophe”

Graves originally pulled out of the running to be Yorkshire chair in June 2023

Ex-Yorkshire chair Colin Graves’ return to the club would be “a disaster”, says a member of the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) select committee.

Graves has revealed his ownership offer was accepted and his consortium is in exclusive negotiations until 5 January.

Graves was chairman from 2012 to 2015, part of the period Yorkshire was fined for failing to address the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language.

Clive Efford MP said he felt “astonishment” at the “backward step”.

“This is not the way forward for cricket or Yorkshire. I hope the ECB recognises that and takes action,” he told the BBC.

If negotiations are successful, Graves is set for a controversial return if club members vote for his deal at an extraordinary general meeting.

In further comments to the Press Association, Efford said the move was “a disaster for cricket if the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) allow it to happen”.

Graves…