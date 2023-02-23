Yorkshire racism scandal: Paperwork regarding claims have been deleted by county

Azeem Rafiq first detailed allegations of racism at Yorkshire in September 2020

Yorkshire have admitted documents about racism allegations against the club were deleted under a previous regime.

The county said the destruction of documents occurred before outgoing chairman Lord Patel took over but would not speculate on who was responsible.

A Cricket Discipline Commission hearing is set to begin in London on Wednesday.

The club will not attend after pleading guilty to four England and Wales Cricket Board amended charges over allegations by ex-player Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire have now confirmed one of these charges of bringing the game into disrepute is related to the deletion or destruction of documents.

Patel, who will step down at the club’s next annual general meeting in March, was appointed in November 2021 after Roger Hutton resigned over Yorkshire’s response to the Rafiq racism scandal.

“After 5 November 2021, it was discovered that emails and documents, both held electronically by the…