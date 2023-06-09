Yorkshire signal Muslim Athlete Constitution to ‘display dedication to fairness, variety & inclusion’

Six ex-Yorkshire players were found to have used racist language, stemming from claims made by Azeem Rafiq

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has signed the Muslim Athlete Charter to “demonstrate its commitment to equity, and diversity and inclusion for all”.

The pledge recognises “the needs of Muslim cricketers, fans and staff” and is part of their focus “on delivering equity and diversity at all levels”.

The club is seeking to move on from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Yorkshire admitted four amended charges stemming from Rafiq’s claims and will be given their sanctions in late June.

Yorkshire chief executive Stephen Vaughan said signing the charter is “an important and positive step”.

The club added it is the start of the county being fully accredited with the Nujum Sports Athlete Charter and that all Yorkshire CCC and Northern Diamonds coaches and players have taken part in an educational workshop.

“It is integral to supporting the work we already do in building a sport that is equal…