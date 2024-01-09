Yorkshire sponsor ‘reviewing scenario’ amid criticism of anticipated return of former chairman Colin Graves

Graves originally pulled out of the running to be Yorkshire chair in June 2023

A sponsor of Yorkshire says it is “reviewing the situation very closely” amid mounting criticism of the expected return of former chairman Colin Graves.

Graves, 75, is heading up a consortium that is close to completing a takeover of the cash-strapped county.

He was chair from 2012-2015, part of the period for which the club was fined for failing to address the systemic use of discriminatory or racist language.

Graves denies knowledge of any racist behaviour during his time at the club.

However, he was criticised by the ECB last year after suggesting some incidents were “banter”.

Yorkshire has defended its process in finding new financial backers, but the government has said it is “vital [the county] continues to make the culture change needed”.

Former Yorkshire player turned whistleblower Azeem Rafiq – who revealed he experienced racism at the county – has called on Yorkshire’s sponsors to oppose Graves’…