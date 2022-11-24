You possibly can thank The Sims for the rise of luxurious vogue in gaming

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Gaming and fashion may appear to be unlikely bedfellows, but what our avatars wear — whether skydiving into a battle in Fortnite or having a dinner date in The Sims — has been of interest since video game characters could first change their clothes.

And more recently, luxury labels have been keen to enter the space. Balenciaga, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger and Valentino have all dabbled over the past three years, hosting runway shows in the village-building game Animal Crossing; collaborating on clothing and outfits, often called “skins,” in titles like League of Legends and Fortnite; or creating shoppable gaming environments in Roblox.

And while the appetite for digital garments has taken off outside of games in recent years, alongside the advent of collectible NFTs — see Dolce & Gabbana’s record-setting $6 million collection, or a pair of Nike and RTFKT sneakers selling for $133,000 — gamers laid the groundwork for the…