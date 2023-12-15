Younger activists name for managed retreat alongside 7MB : Cayman Information Service

Photo by Protect Our Future

(CNS): Local activist group Protect Our Future (POF) is calling for a managed retreat along Seven Mile Beach, as well as a change in planning policy to address how developers define the mean high water mark (HWM) and a review of seawalls in the face of more development that they say is threatening their future in the Cayman Islands.

POF is using social media platforms to raise awareness about beach erosion, focusing on the application by developers to demolish the existing Aqua Bay condo complex and redevelop it into a glass tower of at least ten storeys.

“The far-reaching impacts of erosion are evident at the south end of Seven Mile Beach,” POF said in a release about their latest campaign. “The impact of coastal developments and the resulting increasing rate of erosion on our beautiful beaches is far-reaching, including the loss of critical nesting habitat for endangered sea turtles.”

The student activists are also…