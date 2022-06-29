Younger activists start marketing campaign for reef-safe sunscreen

POF campaign for reef-safe sunscreen

(CNS): The student-led environmental advocacy group, Protect Our Future, has launched a new campaign to promote the use of reef-safe sunscreen brands in the Cayman Islands. Sunscreen chemicals, such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, are known to contain nanoparticles that disrupt the growth cycles of reef corals, cause coral bleaching, and lower their defences against diseases such as stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD). As the summer begins, POF is pushing for a ban on products that are not safe for reefs.

The campaign slogan, “Our future screams for reef-safe sunscreen”, was chosen by POF member Connor Macdonald and his team to reflect the current state of local reefs and the changes needed to ensure their continued health.

This is the latest in a series of social media and image-led campaigns where the young activists take interesting and relevant images while promoting their messages on huge banners. Using slogans such as…