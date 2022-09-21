Younger activists to protest lacking plastic ban

Volunteers at Colliers Beach (photo by Plastic Free Cayman)

(CNS): Members of Protect Our Future will be leading other environmental activists in the Youth Global Climate Protest on Friday. In what is now an annual event inspired by Greta Thunberg, Cayman’s local climate activists will be marching to the Government Administration Buildings to ask the government about progress on the proposed plastic ban.

Cayman’s plastic problem continues to mount as the island not only deals with its own excessive use but has to contend with a massive amount of degrading plastic that washes up on the shore posing a threat to our marine environment.

Last weekend POF activists joined Plastic Free Cayman and 120 local volunteers at Colliers Public Beach for World Clean Up Day and picked up 1,150 pounds from the East End beach. Although much of it was marine debris from nearby islands, the activists said that the hefty trash haul nevertheless included local littering from a sizable…