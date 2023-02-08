Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival Welcomes Consular Officials of 51 Countries in Sh… – Press Release

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival, which has been trending online and offline, has hosted overseas guests again. Consular officials of 51 countries in Shanghai visited the Yuyuan Garden. They have appreciated the lanterns, walked on the nine-turn bridge, solved lantern riddles and watched traditional Chinese operas. All kinds of mythical creatures and sacred plants based on the Chinese ancient mythology “The Classic of Mountains and Seas”, combining the trending New Year rabbit lantern, have brought foreign friends a full display of Chinese traditional culture featuring oriental lifestyle aesthetics.

The Chinese New Year tour was co-hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanghai Municipal People’s Government and the Shanghai People’s Government of Huangpu District, and organized by Fosun International and Yuyuan. Leaders of Huangpu District and Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, more than 80 consular officials from 51 countries’ consulates general in Shanghai, Chairman of Fosun International Guo Guangchang and Co-CEO Xu Xiaoliang joined the tour.

At the Yuyuan Operatic Garden at Sea, consular officials from various countries in Shanghai gathered to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Yuyuan Garden. They watched the Chinese fan dance, Dunhuang Jujutsu and the Yue Opera: “The Butterfly Lovers – Bidding Farewell”, and appreciated the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture.

Guo Guangchang welcomed consular officials from various countries as they entered Yuyuan Garden. In China, appreciating lanterns and flowers symbolizes people’s yearning for a better life, said Guo. The Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival hopes to convey the beauty of culture and life, and that beauty is borderless. He gave the rabbit lanterns from Yuyuan Garden to the consular officials and hoped that they would visit Yuyuan Garden more often, “The Grand Yuyuan is a global fashion and cultural showground with the charm of oriental lifestyle…