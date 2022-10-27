Zain-ul-Hassan: Glamorgan signal ex-Worcestershire all-rounder

Zain-ul-Hassan has impressed playing for Glamorgan’s second team

Glamorgan have signed all-rounder Zain-ul-Hassan, formerly with Worcestershire, on a rookie contract.

Ul-Hassan has come through the South Asian Cricket Academy, designed to showcase potential county professionals.

The club have also given rookie deals to all-rounder Ben Kellaway and seamer Ben Morris.

Both academy products played in the Wales Under-18 side which won the ECB T20 competition.

Ul-Hassan, a 21-year-old right-arm seamer and left-handed bat born in Islamabad, was in Worcestershire’s academy and played one first-team match for the Pears.

He had trial outings for four county second teams, and impressed in three matches for Glamorgan, where he made 163 runs for twice out and took eleven wickets.

“He’s a bowling all-rounder who performed well for the second team, picking up wickets and also scoring runs. He’s from Stourbridge and we’re happy to have him coming down,” said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark…