Zak Crawley: England and Kent opener ends ‘worst summer season’ with optimistic mindset

After enduring his “worst ever summer”, England opener Zak Crawley hopes he has finally found the formula for success.

Crawley admits feeling pressure for his Test place after a series of low scores led to him playing within himself.

The Kent batter credits the support of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum for helping the penny to drop.

“It’s finally clicked,” said the 24-year-old. “I have to back myself. I decided towards the end of the summer I was not going to be tentative anymore.”

Crawley’s lightbulb moment appeared to come in the final Test at The Oval, where he made an eye-catching unbeaten 69 to steer England to a nine-wicket win, and series triumph, over South Africa.

Those runs were more than he had scored in his previous four innings of the series combined and he followed it up with an attractive 79 on Tuesday as Kent faced Somerset in their County Championship finale.

“To say it’s been an…