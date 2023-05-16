Zak Crawley: England opener ‘does not care’ about on-line criticism of Check choice

Zak Crawley has played 33 Tests for England after making his debut in 2020, aged 21

Zak Crawley says he “doesn’t care” about online criticism over his selection in England’s Test team.

The opener, who on Tuesday was named in the squad to play Ireland, is not on social media, which he said helps him block out “outside noise”.

The 25-year-old said he now tries to “care less” about end results when batting and follow the ethos of his hero, snooker great Ronnie O’Sullivan.

“I never see any of that [online criticism],” he told BBC Sport.

“I talk to guys who do have social media and they see that. They see Joe Bloggs having a go at them.

“[Being off] social media helps me get away from the average punter and what they have to say which, of course, I don’t care anyway.”

Crawley was first picked for England in 2020 aged 21 despite a modest first-class record.

His 33-match Test career has included significant highs, including 267 against Pakistan in 2020, but runs of low scores.

“At times last year…