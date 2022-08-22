Zak Crawley: England opener extends contract at Kent

Zak Crawley has played 26 Test matches for England

England opener Zak Crawley has signed a one-year contract extension with Kent until the end of the 2023 season.

The right-hander came through the Kent academy and has appeared 125 times since his debut in 2017.

“I’m a Kent lad through and through so to put pen to paper on a contract extension is really exciting,” he said.

“Zak is a high-class batter who can dominate attacks. I am delighted he has extended his contract,” Kent director of cricket, Paul Downton, added.

Crawley made his England debut on the tour of New Zealand in November 2019 and hit a career-best 267 against Pakistan in August 2020 which contributed to him being named both PCA Young Player of the Year and one of five Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

In 2021 Crawley helped the Kent Spitfires win the T20 Blast, their first trophy for 14 years, and is one of six players to have scored 100 or more in each of the three domestic competitions for Kent.

“We have been through a lot…