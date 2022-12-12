Zambia: One survivor as police discover our bodies of 27 suspected Ethiopian nationals





CNN

—



Zambia’s police service says it is investigating the deaths of 27 men, all believed to be Ethiopian nationals, whose bodies were found on Sunday “dumped” by the roadside near the capital, Lusaka.

Police spokesman Danny Mwale said in a statement that a total of 28 victims were found abandoned along Chiminuka road in the Ngwerere area of Lusaka.

Only one of the men – who were all aged between 20 and 38 years – survived, Mwale said.

“Out of the 28 persons, one was found gasping for life,” the police statement said, adding that the 27 bodies had been transferred to a Lusaka morgue “awaiting formal identification and postmortem.”

The sole survivor was taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

Ethiopians are increasingly taking desperate measures to escape Africa’s second most populous country, which has been in…