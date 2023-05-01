Zapp Celebrates Successful Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market – (ZAPP), (ZAPPW) – Press Release

Zapp’s ordinary shares and warrants commenced trading today on the Nasdaq under the symbols “ZAPP” and “ZAPPW”

LONDON, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (“Zapp” or the “Company”), a high-performance two-wheel electric vehicle company, today celebrated its successful listing and commencement of trading of its ordinary shares and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “ZAPP” and “ZAPPW”.

“I’m incredibly proud of the whole Zapp team, and honored we had the opportunity to celebrate our listing at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Time Square,” said Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and CEO of Zapp. “This is only the beginning of our growth story. We believe our public listing will catalyze the Company’s expansion in the rapidly growing and highly fragmented two-wheeler category. We have an amazing first product, and I’m super excited about what’s to come as we scale our operations.”

Zapp was founded in 2017 by a group of mobility experts with a vision and commitment to bring high-performance to urban mobility through original, advanced design with an emphasis on safety, quality, customer experience and full-cycle sustainability. The Company’s debut product, the i300 is a high performance electric city bike that combines the convenience and agility of a step-through form factor with the power and speed of a larger size motorcycle. The i300 has received widespread acclaim, including recently winning the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award, and consumer interest for its embodiment of these values.

Further Details on Zapp’s First Product i300

Zapp’s design team created a unique and innovative ‘Z’-shaped exoskeleton architecture. This distinctive design lowers the i300’s weight and centre of gravity to deliver superb on-road performance and handling. The i300 is capable of accelerating from 0-30 mph in just 2.3 seconds and its unique configuration and exoskeleton architecture also meaningfully…