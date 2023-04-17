Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Announces Ascension Borgess Health Expo as Part of th… – Press Release

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place this weekend from Saturday, April 22 to Sunday, April 23, 2023, alongside the Spring Stride Outdoor Fest in Downtown Kalamazoo. The event will serve as Greater Kalamazoo’s official kickoff to spring with a variety of activities for the whole community.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon’s Ascension Borgess Health Expo is now part of this weekend’s Spring Stride Outdoor Fest, sponsored by the City of Kalamazoo, with various activities for the whole family. Kicking things off will be the free PNC Kids’ 1K on Saturday, April 22, 2023, with registration still open from at 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., and the event starting at 10:00 a.m.

The highly interactive Ascension Borgess Health Expo will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Arcadia Creek Festival Place along with Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon’s packet pickup featuring sponsor Greenleaf Hospitality. The event will feature special activities for everyone including Corn Hole with a Physician, face painting, balloon animals; and a sensory-friendly space with activities for children by Total Spectrum.

The main stage will feature live music spinning by DJ Chuck all day as well as a special local runners panel hosted by black, sober runner and content creator Tommie Runz at 11:30 a.m.––set to broadcast on WOOD TV. Guests can also choose from four delicious food truck options including Mexican cuisine, BBQ, and specialty coffee and treats–k; and Short’s Beer providing adult beverages for those 21 and over.

New this year is the Electric Ave Car Show, sponsored by Zeigler Auto Group, taking place on the Kalamazoo Mall from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with Western Michigan University’s solar-powered Sun Seeker as a title attraction.

The Spring Stride Outdoor Fest will also include the Parade of Companies, powered by Southwest Michigan First, which is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the North Mall; and ‘Movement by Burn…