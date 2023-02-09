Zelensky tells EU lawmakers that Europe is Ukraine’s ‘house,’ in emotional handle





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a heartfelt appeal to lawmakers in Brussels on Thursday to allow his country to become part of the European Union, insisting that Europe is Ukraine’s “home.”

During an address to the European Parliament, Zelensky said his country and the EU share the same values, and that the “European standard of life” and the “European rules of life” are “when the law rules.”

“This is our Europe, these are our rules, this is our way of life. And for Ukraine, it’s a way home, a way to its home,” Zelensky said, referencing Ukraine’s aim to join the European Union.

“I am here in order to defend our people’s way home,” he added.

Zelensky’s emotional message was designed to try to connect…