Zendure Showcases Its Portable, Solar Power Solutions at Intersolar Middle East … – Press Release

Visit Zendure at Intersolar Middle East Energy(Booth CB.91)

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zendure , one of the fastest-growing clean energy tech startups, reveals its latest portable, solar power solution SuperBase V at Intersolar Middle East Energy(Dubai) from March 7-9, 2023.

Zendure SuperBase V , is the first modular, portable power station with semi-solid state batteries to provide more reliable, safer, cleaner energy from RV and off-grid living to EV charging, to whole-home power and emergency backup. By combining the SuperBase V, extended satellite batteries, smart house panels, EV chargers, solar panels, and the ZEN+ intelligent cloud platform, Zendure provides a comprehensive energy storage system that is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas-powered generators.

“After attending Intersolar North America, I was able to meet and talk with some of the most influential people in the energy storage industry,” said Bryan Liu, Zendure CEO. “Everyone was actively sharing their impressive visions for the long-term success of clean/solar energy, which inspired me and sparked some new ideas for Zendure’s product development. Intersolar Middle East Energy should be another great learning experience for me.”

SMART, WHOLE-HOME POWER

SuperBase V features industry-leading semi-solid-state batteries, which boast a higher energy density and greater damage resistance than lithium-ion phosphate batteries. Power is customizable and expands from 6.4kWh to 64kWh, meaning the right set-up can store enough energy to power a typical household for a week or more.

As the first and only system that can supply 120V/240V dual voltage from a single base unit, SuperBase V can charge small and large appliances simultaneously, including refrigerators, heating and cooling systems, oven, and more at the same time. And when the unexpected happens, SuperBase V’s backup power switches on instantly without interruption, preventing damage or disruption to sensitive equipment.