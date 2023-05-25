Zero Zero Robotics Launches Brand New Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera: Hover Cam… – Press Release

SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zero Zero Robotics, a leading robotics company, has launched its newest flagship product, the Hover Camera X1, a pocket-sized self-flying camera that is available today on Indiegogo. Like the rest of the Hover Camera product line, the X1 is focused on a user-centered flying experience, while featuring significant improvements in portability and usability. The Hover Camera X1 can be flown entirely hands-free, requiring neither a controller nor an app to operate. It leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to enable a more effortless and enjoyable flying experience. With folded dimensions of 5in*3.38in*1.22in (127mm*86mm*31mm) and a weight of only 4.40oz (125g), it is roughly the size and weight of a smartphone, making it easy to carry in a pocket or bag.

The X1 utilizes the award-winning and highly recognizable foldable enclosure design of Hover Camera Passport, recipient of the Red Dot 2017 Best of the Best Award. The enclosure design allows the device to be flown directly out of the user’s hand and at close distances to people.

Five classic automatic flight paths and more advanced user-customizable flight paths can be selected with an on-device button. Users only need to select their flight mode and press a button to take flight and start recording. The X1’s cinematic flight paths support a variety of configurations, and its robust follow mode, including front and back follow at up to 20km/h, makes it a perfect companion for active users.

The X1 also features a mechanical gimbal combined with electronic image stabilization (EIS) and horizon levelling to capture smooth and stable videos. It boasts wind resistance of up to level-4 winds, and it supports 2.7K video and video HDR. Each 11-minute battery is sufficient for up to 20 intelligent flights, and the product comes with two batteries and a charging hub. The Hover Camera X1 app allows users to configure flight path parameters like distance, duration,…