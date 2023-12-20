Zimbabwe: Former captain Dave Houghton resigns as head coach

Dave Houghton resigned following a one-day international series defeat by Ireland on home soil

Dave Houghton has resigned as Zimbabwe head coach three weeks after failing to reach the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Chevrons were the top-ranked side in the African qualification tournament last month, but missed out on the top two as Namibia and Uganda booked their spots in the United States and the West Indies instead.

Houghton, who was appointed in June last year, said he had “lost the changeroom” and felt a “new voice” was needed to take the team forward.

The 66-year-old’s final matches in charge came in an ODI series at home against Ireland which the tourists won 2-0.

However, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said Houghton, his country’s first Test captain, would be reassigned to a new role in the organisation.

“Dave will always be a legend of our game,” ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said.

“While the past few months have been disappointing as we failed to qualify for both the 50-over World Cup and the…