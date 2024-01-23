Zimbabwe v Eire: Cara Murray’s 6-31 helps vacationers clinch Harare ODI collection

Cara Murray’s produced career-best one-day figures of 6-31 as Ireland secured an 81-run victory in Harare

Third one-day international, Harare Ireland 180 (48.1 overs): Prendergast 41; Tshuma 2-27, Mabhera 2-31, Marange 2-35 Zimbabwe 99 (30.6 overs): Ndiraya 25; Murray 6-31 Ireland won by 81 runs Scorecard

Cara Murray’s career best one-day international figures of 6-31 helped Ireland secure a 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe in Harare.

Ireland needed Orla Prendergast’s 41 to post 180 in 48.1 overs as the hosts looked in a decent position.

But Belfast woman Murray’s devastating spell led to Zimbabwe collapsing from 59-2 to 99 all out in 10 overs.

Ireland’s 81-run victory in 30.5 overs clinched the series after they won the opener and tied game two on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe elected to field and Ireland were reduced to 17-2 following the early departures of Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter.

Leah Paul and Prendergast put on a partnership of 47 for the next wicket before before the former was…