Zimbabwe v Eire: Gaby Lewis stars as vacationers win rain-hit ODI opener in Harare

Gaby Lewis hit 11 fours and one six in her unbeaten 65, sharing an unbroken opening stand of 110 with Amy Hunter

First one-day international, Harare Zimbabwe 170 (42.5 overs): Ndiraya 47; Sargent 3-29, Murray 3-32 Ireland 110-0 (13.1 overs): Lewis 65*, Hunter 36* Ireland won by 10 wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Gaby Lewis’ unbeaten 65 helped Ireland secure a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in a rain-affected opening game in their one-day international series in Harare.

Zimbabwe’s innings was reduced to 44 overs, but they were dismissed for 170 after 42.5 overs.

Ashley Ndiraya hit 47 before she became one of Cara Murray’s three victims.

Rain reduced Ireland’s target to 109 in 21 overs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method which they reached in 13.1 overs with Amy Hunter also unbeaten on 36.

Lewis hit 11 fours and one six as she reached her eighth ODI fifty.

After winning the toss, Ireland put the hosts in and it proved the correct decision as Freya Sargent joined Murray in taking three wickets,…