Zimbabwe v Eire: Hosts deny Irish in tied ODI in Harare

Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul put on an 84-run opening partnership for Ireland in Sunday’s ODI

Second one-day international, Harare Zimbabwe 227-9 (50 overs): Dhururu 46, Musonda 41; Kelly 4-4-35 Ireland 202-9 (43 overs): Lewis 42, Hunter 34; Ndlovu 3-36 Match tied (DLS method) Scorecard

Ireland had to settle for a tied ODI against Zimbabwe after failing to score a run from the final ball in Harare.

The hosts made 227-9 before Ireland were set a target of 203 from 43 overs following a rain delay.

Requiring six runs off the final over, Jane Maguire and Ava Canning managed to score four off the first three balls.

However, it became one from the last ball and Maguire was stumped by Chiedza Dhururu to end the game with Ireland leading the series 1-0.

Zimbabwe openers Dhururu (46) Mary-Anne Musonda (41) laid a strong foundation with a partnership of 92.

The hosts failed to build on that and Arlene Kelly took 4-35 as Ireland aimed to wrap up the three-match series.

Another impressive opening stand – this…