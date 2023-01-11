Zimbabwe v Eire: ‘I simply needed to get again having fun with sport’ – ex-Ulster rugby participant Ross Adair

Playing with brother Mark for Ireland would be ‘amazing’ – Ross Adair

Former Ulster rugby player Ross Adair says he chose to return to cricket to enjoy playing sport again as he prepares to tour Zimbabwe with Ireland.

The 28-year old all-rounder, brother of paceman Mark Adair, has been given a first international call-up for this month’s three Twenty20 games.

Ross scored a try in his only senior union appearance for Ulster in 2015.

“I’d sort of lost the enjoyment of rugby and cricket was something I’d enjoyed for a long time,” said Adair.

“I loved playing cricket when I was younger and I wanted to get back to it, get back enjoying a sport,” added the Northern Knights player.

Adair, who also played rugby union for Jersey Reds, replaced Lorcan Tucker for the three-match series, after the latter was granted permission to play in the International League T20 in UAE.

Tucker will return for the three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe.

“I was pretty shocked. I knew guys were heading to…