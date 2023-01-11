Zimbabwe v Eire: ‘I simply needed to get again having fun with sport’ – ex-Ulster rugby participant Ross Adair

Former Ulster rugby player Ross Adair says he chose to return to cricket to enjoy playing sport again as he prepares to tour Zimbabwe with Ireland.

The 28-year old all-rounder, brother of paceman Mark Adair, has been given a first international call-up for this month’s three Twenty20 games.

Ross scored a try in his only senior union appearance for Ulster in 2015.

“I’d sort of lost the enjoyment of rugby and cricket was something I’d enjoyed for a long time,” said Adair.

“I loved playing cricket when I was younger and I wanted to get back to it, get back enjoying a sport,” added the Northern Knights player.

Adair, who also played rugby union for Jersey Reds, replaced Lorcan Tucker for the three-match series, after the latter was granted permission to play in the International League T20 in UAE.

Tucker will return for the three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe.

