Zimbabwe v Eire ODI: Balbirnie steers vacationers to sequence win in Harare

Andrew Balbirnie struck four boundaries and one maximum in his 102-ball innings

Zimbabwe 197 (40.0 overs): Gumbie 72, Raza 37; Hume 4-34, Campher 4-37 Ireland 204-3 (37.5 overs): Balbirnie82*, Campher 40; Mavuta 1-19 Ireland won by seven wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Andrew Balbirnie hit an unbeaten 82 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets to secure a 2-0 ODI series victory.

The hosts reached 78-3 in Harare before a rain delay saw the game reduced to 40 overs a side.

Joylord Gumbie made 72 while Curtis Campher and Graham Hume both took four wickets as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 197.

Ireland eased to victory with Balbirnie supported by Campher (40) and Harry Tector (33) as they made 204-3.

The Irish won the second ODI after the opener was washed out and they elected to field on Sunday after winning the toss.

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe fell early to Hume but a 69-run partnership between opener Gumbie and captain Sikandar Raza (33) took Zimbabwe to 123-3.

However, the wickets soon tumbled with…