Zimbabwe v Eire ODI: Climate forces abandonment of opener after hosts wrestle

Ireland seamer Graham Hume produced tidy figures of 2-7 in his 4.3 overs before rain led to the abandonment in Harare

Zimbabwe 121-6 (25.3 overs): Mavuta 28*, Kamunhukamwe 28, Gumbie 28; Hume 2-7, Young 2-33 Ireland : Did not bat Match abandoned Scorecard

Lightning and rain forced the abandonment of Ireland’s opening one-day game against Zimbabwe in Harare after the hosts had struggled to 121-6.

Graham Hume and Craig Young both picked up two wickets after Tinashe Kamunhukamwe’s 28 had helped Zimbabwe reached 32-0 in 5.1 overs.

However, Hume dismissed the opener with Mark Adair taking the catch at mid-on.

Joylord Gumbie and Brandon Mavuta also hit 28, with the latter unbeaten, but the hosts’ best stand was only 40.

That was put on by Mavuta and Madande (11), who was dismissed in the final ball before lightning led the umpires to take the players off the field.

Earlier, Gumbie was run out on 28 following a mix-up with Ryan Burl, who went for a duck next ball, edging behind, to leave the hosts…