Zimbabwe v Eire ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to overlook remainder of collection with concussion

Balbirnie had just recorded his eighth one-day century in his 200th game for Ireland before having to retire hurt

Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland’s one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday’s opening defeat with a suspected concussion.

Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat.

The 32-year-old Dubliner has been replaced in the squad by uncapped batter Murray Commins.

The second one-day match takes place in Harare on Saturday (07:15 GMT).

“Andrew Balbirnie sustained a suspected mild concussive episode after being struck on the helmet while batting in yesterday’s match against Zimbabwe,” said Mark Rausa, Cricket Ireland’s head of physiotherapy and medical services.

“He retired hurt and did not take the field in the second innings in line with concussion protocols.

“He was reassessed this morning, but the decision has been made to withdraw him from the remaining two…