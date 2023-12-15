Zimbabwe v Eire ODI: Josh Little and Curtis Campher shine as vacationers take 1-0 ODI collection lead

Josh Little produced Ireland’s best one-day international bowling figures with 6-36

Zimbabwe 166 (42.5 overs): Masakadza 40, Burl 38, Madande 33; Little 6-36 Ireland 170-6 (40.1 overs): Campher 66, Tucker 28; Muzarabani 2-23 Ireland won by 4 wickets Scorecard

Josh Little’s record one-day ODI figures of 6-36 and Curtis Campher’s 66 helped Ireland win game two of the three-match series in Zimbabwe.

Little dismissed Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Joylord Gumbie, Milton Shumba and Sikandar Raza to leave the hosts 19-4.

Zimbabwe needed Wellington Masakadza’s 40 to post 166 in 42.5 overs.

But Campher hit 66 as Ireland’s four-wicket win put them 1-0 up in the three-match series after rain washed out the opener in Harare.

Little’s bowling figures, which also included the wickets of Masakadza and Richard Ngarava, surpassed Paul Stirling’s previous best one-day Irish haul of 6-55 against Afghanistan in March 2017.

Masakadza’s knock helped Zimbabwe recover from the early damage, with Ryan Burl contributing 38 and…