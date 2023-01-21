Zimbabwe v Eire ODI: Josh Little stars as vacationers degree collection in Harare

Josh Little sends down a delivery in Saturday’s game at Harare Sports Ground

Second one-day international, Harare Ireland 294-7 (50 overs) : Doheny 84, Tector 75; Chatara 3-51 Zimbabwe 248 (47.3 overs): Ballance 52, Kaia 51; Little 4-28 Ireland won by 46 runs Scorecard

Josh Little took career-best one-day international figures of 4-38 as Ireland squared the series with Zimbabwe with a 46-run win in Harare.

The tourists posted 294-7 from their 50 overs with Stephen Doheny hitting 84 while Harry Tector added 75.

Zimbabwe reached 207-4 before the wickets tumbled and fell well short of the target on 248 all out.

Paceman Little was in top form as Ireland made it 1-1 after a three-wicket defeat in the opener.

Ireland went into the second ODI without captain Andrew Balbirnie, who was ruled out for the remainder of the series after retiring in Wednesday’s game with concussion.

Doheny, who made his maiden international half-century, and Paul Stirling (45) put the Irish on course for a healthy total with a…