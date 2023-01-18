Zimbabwe v Eire ODI sequence: Madande hits 4 off closing ball to offer hosts win on DLS methodology

Ireland and Zimbabwe are playing a three-game ODI series

One-day international, Harare Ireland 288-4 (50 overs) : Balbirnie 121 retd inj, Tector 101 not out; Nyauchi 2-65 Zimbabwe 214-7: Burl 59, Raza 43, Ervine 38; Adair 2-40, Hume 2-41 Zimbabwe won by three wickets on DLS method Scorecard

Clive Madande hit a four off the final ball to give Zimbabwe a dramatic three-wicket win on the DLS method in their opening one-day international against Ireland in Harare.

Chasing down the visitors’ 288-4, the hosts went into the final over needing 13 runs to win before Madande’s victory-clinching boundary.

Rain delayed the match with 18 overs of Zimbabwe’s innings remaining.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie hit 121 runs before retiring injured.

Wednesday’s encounter was the first match of a three-game ODI series in Zimbabwe, with the sides meeting again on Saturday.

Zimbabwe won the toss, opted to field and the decision paid off initially as openers Paul Stirling and Stephen Doheny were dismissed with 25…