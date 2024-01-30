Zimbabwe v Eire: Orla Prendergast leads Irish to unassailable 3-0 lead in T20 sequence

Orla Prendergast was Player of the Game in the Ireland win over Zimbabwe

Third Twenty20 international, Harare Ireland 169-3 (20 overs): Prendergast 69, Delany 54; Tshuma 1-29 Zimbabwe 109-7 (20 overs): Ndlovu 36, Tshuma 25; Little 2-8 Ireland won by 60 runs Scorecard

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 60 runs to win the third T20 international in Harare and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five match series.

After winning the toss and electing to bat Ireland made 169-3 before restricting the hosts to 109-7.

Ireland’s Orla Prendergast top-scored with 69 off only 48 balls as she shared a third-wicket partnership of 86 with captain Laura Delany.

Ireland also clinched the ODI series between the two sides last week.

The tourists recovered from losing the early wicket of Gaby Lewis to the fifth ball of the innings with only a single on the scoreboard.

Amy Hunter and Prendergast then set about the hosts’ bowling attack putting on 66 before Hunter was dismissed for the first time in the series in…