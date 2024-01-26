Zimbabwe v Eire T20: Amy Hunter hits century as vacationers win collection opener

Hunter’s century was the first by any Irishwoman in a T20 international against a full ICC member

First Twenty20 international, Harare Ireland 191-3 (20 overs): Hunter 101*, Lewis 56; Chigora 2-46 Zimbabwe 134-5 (20 overs): Musonda 46; Dalzell 2-20 Ireland won by 57 runs Scorecard

Amy Hunter hit her first Twenty20 international century for Ireland as they took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The 18-year-old’s unbeaten 101 off 66 balls helped Ireland post an imposing 191-3, with Gaby Lewis contributing 56.

Zimbabwe struggled in their reply, captain Mary-Anne Musonda top-scoring with 46 as they finished on 134-5.

Hunter’s knock was the first T20 ton by an Ireland woman against a full International Cricket Council member.

Friday’s opening contest followed a three-match one-day international series which Ireland won 2-0 with one of the contests ending in a tie.

Both sides are using the series to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers in the United Arab…