Zimbabwe v Eire T20 collection: Gary Ballance helps hosts win opener in Harare

Former Ulster rugby player Ross Adair made five on his Ireland debut as the visitors posted a paltry 114 in their innings

First T20 of three, Harare Ireland 114 (19.2 overs): Delany 24; Burl 3-29, Masakadza 2-13, Chatara 2-17, Ngarava 2-20 Zimbabwe 118-5 (18 overs): Williams 34*, Ballance 30; Tector 2-17, M Adair 2-12 Zimbabwe won by five wickets Scorecard

Former England batter Gary Ballance’s 30 runs contributed to Zimbabwe’s five-wicket win over Ireland in the T20 series opener in Harare.

Sent in to bat, Ireland toiled with Gareth Delany their top scorer on 24 as they only managed 114 in 19.2 overs.

Leg spinner Ryan Burl was the standout performer in a fine Zimbabwe bowling effort with figures of 3-29.

Zimbabwe slipped to 8-2 but Ballance’s knock and Sean Williams’ unbeaten 34 helped them win in 18.0 overs.

Left-hander Ballance played 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals for England between 2014 and 2017 but signed a two-year deal with his native Zimbabwe last month having been released…