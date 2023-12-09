Zimbabwe v Eire T20: Vacationers stage sequence with tense four-wicket win

Harry Tector top-scored for Ireland with 48 as he produced a crucial 66-run partnership with Curtis Campher

Zimbabwe 165-5: Madande 44*, Kamunhukamwe 39, Burl 38*; Adair 2-28 Ireland 166-6: Tector 48, Campher 37, Adair 19; Ngarava 2-33 Ireland won by 4 wickets Scorecard

Ireland set up a T20 series decider against Zimbabwe on Sunday by clinching a tense four-wicket win over the hosts.

A 87-run sixth-wicket stand between Clive Madande and Ryan Burl helped Zimbabwe post 165-6 in Harare.

After losing early wickets, Harry Tector and Curtis Campher’s 66-run partnership had Ireland on 120-3 before they departed within nine balls.

But late boundaries from Mark Adair and George Dockrell helped Ireland triumph with four balls to spare.

Adair’s 13-ball knock of 19 included a six before he was dismissed by Luke Jongwe in the first delivery of the final over with the tourists still needing seven runs to level the series.

New arrival Gareth Delany contributed a single off his first ball before Dockrell…