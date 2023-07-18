Zionex Unveils Dynamic Task Manager (DTM) to Transform Project Management Practi… – Press Release

Zionex launches Dynamic Task Manager, an advanced project management solution integrated with Aras Innovator®, streamlining design processes, and enhancing collaboration for successful project outcomes.

Zionex, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain planning (SCP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions, is excited to unveil Dynamic Task Manager (DTM) in the US market. Seamlessly integrated with Aras Innovator®, DTM is an advanced project management solution that empowers organizations to streamline design and engineering processes, enhance collaboration, and ensure successful project outcomes for product development.

With its user-friendly interface, DTM transforms project management by enabling efficient task management, progress tracking, and timely delivery. It caters to the entire product development lifecycle, making it suitable for projects of all scales, from small-scale initiatives to large-scale product launches. DTM has achieved notable success in Japan, particularly in high-tech, automotive, aerospace, and heavy industries.

“We are delighted to introduce DTM to the North American market,” said Reiko Fujiwara, President of Zionex Japan. “Having significantly enhanced project management efficiency for many Japanese companies, we are confident it will deliver the same benefits to US corporations.”

Recognizing the value of DTM, John Sperling, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Aras, stated, “We have seen DTM gain in popularity with our subscriber base in Japan, and we felt it was time we made it available in North America to serve our customers who need to manage complex projects linked to the Aras Innovator digital thread.”

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, a pioneering industrial robotics company, has successfully implemented DTM, achieving significant milestones in project management. “Harnessing the power of DTM has transformed our project management capabilities,” said Yutaro Mishima, Senior Manager of the Strategy…