Zoom Drain Opens Third Franchise Location in Florida – Press Release

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Fort Lauderdale on May 8. Located at 20815 NE 16th Ave, Unit B44 in Miami, Zoom Drain of Fort Lauderdale will proudly serve Hollywood, Cooper City, Miami Gardens and the surrounding areas. Currently, there are three Zoom Drain franchise locations in Florida, with 45 total nationwide.

The owners of the new location are Richard, Lisa and Rick MacKillop. Husband and wife team, Richard and Lisa MacKillop, are joined by their son, Rick, in this business venture. Each member of the trio has a unique background that will aid in the success of their business. Richard, with a degree in computer science from UT Dallas, has an extensive history as a successful entrepreneur. Lisa has years of experience in customer service and real estate, with a background that lends itself to understanding the importance of home maintenance and drain care. Rick MacKillop spent years in the home service industry, from lawn care, to pest care, water restoration and COVID disinfecting, and will bring his experience in the home care field into his new role as a co-owner. The MacKillops chose to open Zoom Drain in their community to bring their unique strengths and essential services to the Fort Lauderdale area. Since moving to the area earlier this year from Texas they have enjoyed how diverse and welcoming the people of Florida have been.

“We pride ourselves on providing expert customer service because we know that when people are reaching out for our help, they may be in an emergency situation and need a human who cares on the other end of the call,” said Lisa MacKillop, one of the owners of Zoom Drain in Fort Lauderdale. “We can’t wait to begin providing our expert service to the Florida community we…