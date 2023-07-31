ZOOZ POWER LTD. TO BECOME PUBLICLY TRADED ON NASDAQ THROUGH PROPOSED BUSINESS CO… – Press Release

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZOOZ Power Ltd. (“ZOOZ”) (TASE: “ZOOZ”), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosting solutions for the EV charging infrastructure market, and Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (“Keyarch”) (NASDAQ: “KYCHU” units, “KYCH” Class A ordinary shares, “KYCHW” warrants and “KYCHR” rights), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) and certain ancillary agreements related thereto. Following the closing of the transaction, ZOOZ is expected to be publicly listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “ZOOZ”, and will remain listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (“TASE”). After the closing, the merged company will continue to be called ZOOZ Power Ltd. The closing is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is subject to applicable closing conditions, including receipt of ZOOZ and Keyarch shareholder and regulatory approvals and a minimum of $10 million net cash at closing, along with other customary conditions.

● Transaction values ZOOZ immediately prior to the closing at an agreed equity value of up to $100 million, which reflects $60 million at closing and up to $40 million of additional contingent consideration through issuance of Earnout Shares (as defined below) following the closing upon ZOOZ’s achievement of the applicable earnout milestones as set forth in the Business Combination Agreement.

● The transaction is expected to provide a minimum of $10 million in net proceeds from cash held in Keyarch’s trust account and/or other sources.

● ZOOZ is focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative Power Boosters aimed to support ultra-fast charging of electrical vehicles (EV).

● ZOOZ pioneered an innovative flywheel-based power storage technology, allowing sustainable, long-lasting, reliable and cost-effective charging…