ZTE helps Tang West Market Group win prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at … – Press Release

The Tang West Market Group cultural & artworks Metaverse project represents a significant innovation practice by Tang West Market Group, China Mobile, and ZTE Corporation in leveraging 5G to empower digital culture and establish sustainable economic models

By constructing a cultural & artwork Metaverse platform and a transaction platform, this initiative propels Tang West Market Group towards the expansion from traditional cultural industries to the realm of digital culture

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a leading global provider of information and communication technology solutions, has announced the success of the Tang West Market Group cultural & artworks Metaverse project. Created through a collaborative effort between ZTE Corporation, Tang West Market Group, China Mobile Communications Group Shaanxi Co. Ltd., China Mobile Cloud, Hainan International Culture and Artworks Exchange, and the Non State Museums Committee of the Chinese Museums Association, the project has been honored with the prestigious 5G Industry Challenge Award at the GSMA 2023 Asia Mobile Awards (AMO) held during the MWC Shanghai.

The GSMA Asia Mobile Awards (AMO), established in 2006, represent a highly esteemed accolade within the Asian telecommunications industry. The 5G Industry Challenge Award aims to honor those who exemplify sustainable economic models and showcase the transformative power of 5G in revolutionizing industries, thereby contributing to a brighter future.

Drawing on the refined cultural industry chain of Tang West Market Group and the extensive experience of China Mobile Shaanxi Branch and ZTE Corporation in the realms of 5G+XR and video, Tang West Market Group, in collaboration with its partners, is spearheading the exploration of cultural digital innovation. They are dedicated to crafting the Tang West Market Group cultural & artwork Metaverse, a visionary endeavor that seeks to forge new paradigms, chart uncharted…